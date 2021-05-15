Advertisement

Fans react to Neshoba Central softball winning eighth state title

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central High School softball team will add another trophy to its case, beating Mantachie High School on Friday to capture the MHSAA 5A State Championship.

The Lady Rockets not only won their eighth-straight state title, but ended the season with a 32-0 record.

Neshoba Central fans were excited to see the team hadn’t missed a beat after having last season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am very happy that they are back after missing year games due to COVID. We are glad to be back in the state championship,” Neshoba Central fan, Crystal Watkins.

A number of fans attended the game with no capacity limits and the excitement was high.

One former player, who competed for the Lady Rockets when they won their first ever state championship, said the work the team puts in year-round makes a difference.

“The coaches worked with the girls in the off-season. I think the off-season is what counts the most,” the former player said. “I think that all the girls need is teamwork as well as to rise, grind and hustle - and they have presented that in years past.”

One player said that the key to their winning streak is their dedication.

“I know that people expect us to win, but we work hard for it. We do our best each game we are in,” said Neshoba Central Softball player, Anna Lisebell.

We asked the head coach Zach Sanders what is the influence of their winning streak?

“I have been asked that question before. It is easy to motivate them. It is not what we are doing. It is because they want it so bad, said Neshoba Central Softball Head Coach, Zach Sanders.

Neshoba Central softball ends its season ranked as the No. 1 team in the country by USA Today.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General in Enterprise robbed Sunday morning. Source: Clarke County Hot Topics
Enterprise Dollar General robbed at gunpoint
One person is facing serious injuries after being t-boned by the school bus before it...
UPDATE: 1 person facing serious injuries after school bus crashes into home
Twenty-seven arrests were made Friday as part of a sweeping law enforcement operation in...
Feds arrest 27 in Neshoba Co. narcotics investigation
Arizona's slow-moving election audit continues.
Republican Arizona election official says Trump claim ‘unhinged’
Sgt. Mauldin on BPD officer-involved shooting. Source: WBRC
4 Birmingham officers injured, 2 shot and 2 grazed, suspect killed

Latest News

Winn-Dixie is now allowing fully vaccinated customers and associates to shop and work in its...
Winn-Dixie stores allow fully vaccinated shoppers, employees to go without masks
Alabama is one of a handful of states where kids 14 and older can make their own medical...
Alabama law says kids 14 and older don’t need parent permission to get COVID vaccine
7-Day Forecast May 17 - 23
Rain chances return this week, but we won’t get too wet
Rain will make its way back into the area for Monday afternoon.
Scattered storms for Monday
Little Libraries
Little Libraries