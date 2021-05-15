Fans react to Neshoba Central softball winning eighth state title

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central High School softball team will add another trophy to its case, beating Mantachie High School on Friday to capture the MHSAA 5A State Championship.

The Lady Rockets not only won their eighth-straight state title, but ended the season with a 32-0 record.

Neshoba Central fans were excited to see the team hadn’t missed a beat after having last season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am very happy that they are back after missing year games due to COVID. We are glad to be back in the state championship,” Neshoba Central fan, Crystal Watkins.

A number of fans attended the game with no capacity limits and the excitement was high.

One former player, who competed for the Lady Rockets when they won their first ever state championship, said the work the team puts in year-round makes a difference.

“The coaches worked with the girls in the off-season. I think the off-season is what counts the most,” the former player said. “I think that all the girls need is teamwork as well as to rise, grind and hustle - and they have presented that in years past.”

One player said that the key to their winning streak is their dedication.

“I know that people expect us to win, but we work hard for it. We do our best each game we are in,” said Neshoba Central Softball player, Anna Lisebell.

We asked the head coach Zach Sanders what is the influence of their winning streak?

“I have been asked that question before. It is easy to motivate them. It is not what we are doing. It is because they want it so bad, said Neshoba Central Softball Head Coach, Zach Sanders.

Neshoba Central softball ends its season ranked as the No. 1 team in the country by USA Today.

