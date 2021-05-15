Final day of Threefoot Festival

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Threefoot Festival in Downtown Meridian is a taste of normalcy for many after the event was canceled last year due to COVID.

Betty Lou Jones, President of the Meridian Council for Arts says the goal was to make the event bigger and better.

“We have sponsored a free festival for 43 years. This year, we have decided to take it up a notch or two.” Jones said, “You can see that we’ve succeeded.”

This is the first time the festival carried into two days. With over 150 vendors, thousands of people and fun for adults and children.

Moore’s Table was one of the many food vendors who added a sweet taste to the festival. The owner, Camaya Thornton says she enjoyed serving one treat at a time to bless other families.

“I’m looking forward to really just meeting new people and really just our community coming together to have a great time,” Thornton said.

Thornton was not the only newcomer looking for a great time.

Adam Trest, a professional artist from Laurel was a part of Saturday’s party as well. You may recognize him and his artwork from working with Ben and Erin on HGTV.

“To be able to be a part of something that shines a really positive light on our state and to be able to work with Ben and Erin and that whole team. It’s a really cool experience we’ve gotten to be a part of for sure,” Trest said.

A world champion was also spotted at the festival. Bruce Odell, known for winning the U.S. Pottery Olympics three times. Odell has been working on his craft since 1976, but this was his first time selling his raku work at the Meridian festival.

“So, I spray the pot at 2000 degrees with some alcohol corn oil and water and the burning materials,” Odell said. “steal air from the glaze. Then I bury it inside and add air back and make all the color happen.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.