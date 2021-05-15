Advertisement

Rain returns next week

Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect abundant sunshine throughout the rest of the day Saturday and into Sunday. A few stray clouds may work there way through the area Sunday, but it looks to stay dry. As the High Pressure that is influencing our weather pushes its way off to the east Late Sunday into Monday, the clouds become a little more widespread as we go into the beginning of the work week. With the clouds comes the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into next week. Not everyone will see rain, but some brief downpours are possible.

Winds will shift towards being more southerly, bringing in that warmer air that we’ve been evading the past few days. This will lead to higher humidity and more seasonable temperatures. Temperatures could reach into the mid 80′s for next week with lows dipping into the mid-to-lower 60′s.

