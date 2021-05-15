Advertisement

Universal Orlando Resort to no longer require masks outdoors

People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re...
People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - People who visit Universal Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.

The park announced the changes to their safety guidelines on Saturday.

Masks are still required inside the park’s shops and restaurants, as well as at their attractions.  The park says visitors have to wear masks from when they line up for a ride, until they exit it.

As for social distancing, Universal is trying to keep guests three feet apart.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General in Enterprise robbed Sunday morning. Source: Clarke County Hot Topics
Enterprise Dollar General robbed at gunpoint
One person is facing serious injuries after being t-boned by the school bus before it...
UPDATE: 1 person facing serious injuries after school bus crashes into home
Twenty-seven arrests were made Friday as part of a sweeping law enforcement operation in...
Feds arrest 27 in Neshoba Co. narcotics investigation
Arizona's slow-moving election audit continues.
Republican Arizona election official says Trump claim ‘unhinged’
Sgt. Mauldin on BPD officer-involved shooting. Source: WBRC
4 Birmingham officers injured, 2 shot and 2 grazed, suspect killed

Latest News

Winn-Dixie is now allowing fully vaccinated customers and associates to shop and work in its...
Winn-Dixie stores allow fully vaccinated shoppers, employees to go without masks
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges
The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.
Fire crew rescues dog found in deep hole
Families with children will be getting some money from the Biden administration starting July.
White House press sec.: Tax credits to help with child poverty gap
Alabama is one of a handful of states where kids 14 and older can make their own medical...
Alabama law says kids 14 and older don’t need parent permission to get COVID vaccine