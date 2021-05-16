4 Birmingham officers injured, 2 shot and 2 grazed, suspect killed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin confirmed Sunday afternoon four officers were injured when a man opened fire on them while they were serving a warrant.

Two officers were shot. Their injuries are non-life threatening and they are expected to make a full recovery.

Two officers were grazed and are expected to make a full recovery. All four officers are part of the Birmingham Police Department tactical unit.

Sgt. Mauldin said this all started Sunday morning, May 16 at 6:30 a.m.

Officers received a call of two people shot at Brother Bryan Park at 1000 of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. A woman was lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died.

A man was also shot and died on scene.

Investigators said they got information that the shooting and murders involved a previous argument over a dog.

Officers said they then got a lead on a male suspect in the 1000 block of 18th Street South. Tactical officers were called to respond and execute a search warrant.

When they arrived at the door, investigators said the officers were immediately met with gunfire.

Four officers injured, two struck by gunfire, two were grazed.

Investigators said the officers returned fire and the suspect was killed.

Alabama Bureau of Investigations will investigate the shooting.

