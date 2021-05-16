Advertisement

Alabama softball wins SEC Championship

Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide beat Florida 4-0 Saturday afternoon to capture its first SEC tournament championship since 2012. The SEC title is Alabama’s sixth in program history.

Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts, who earned tournament MVP honors, set an SEC tournament record by recording her 38th strikeout of the tournament. The previous mark was held by LSU’s Brittni Sneed with 37.

The SEC Championship was held in Tuscaloosa at Rhoads Stadium.

