Advertisement

Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street

Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing of a 4-year-old boy. Police anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.(Source: Dallas Police Dept via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, police said Sunday.

Police said that Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Police say they also anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.

Brown was being held Sunday in Dallas County jail on $750,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

Assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez has said it appeared the child suffered a violent death and that “an edged weapon” was used. He said it’s believed the child was killed at about 5 a.m.

The child’s name hasn’t been released, but he’s believed to have lived in the southwest Dallas neighborhood where he was found, Martinez said.

Antwainese Square, 39, told The Dallas Morning News she alerted authorities after seeing the boy’s body while she was jogging. She said the boy’s face and upper half of his body were covered in blood and that he didn’t have shoes or a shirt.

“It breaks my heart,” Square told the newspaper. “And now I’m afraid. Now I’m paranoid. Because I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what’s going on.”

“I mean just knowing that someone out there is capable of killing a child, that alone is just unsettling,” she said.

By midafternoon Saturday, FBI agents were focusing on a wooded trail not far from where the body was found and police were on horseback in the area.

The trail, which neighbors said is popular for biking, was sealed off with crime-scene tape.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General in Enterprise robbed Sunday morning. Source: Clarke County Hot Topics
Enterprise Dollar General robbed at gunpoint
One person is facing serious injuries after being t-boned by the school bus before it...
UPDATE: 1 person facing serious injuries after school bus crashes into home
Twenty-seven arrests were made Friday as part of a sweeping law enforcement operation in...
Feds arrest 27 in Neshoba Co. narcotics investigation
Arizona's slow-moving election audit continues.
Republican Arizona election official says Trump claim ‘unhinged’
Sgt. Mauldin on BPD officer-involved shooting. Source: WBRC
4 Birmingham officers injured, 2 shot and 2 grazed, suspect killed

Latest News

Winn-Dixie is now allowing fully vaccinated customers and associates to shop and work in its...
Winn-Dixie stores allow fully vaccinated shoppers, employees to go without masks
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges
The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.
Fire crew rescues dog found in deep hole
Families with children will be getting some money from the Biden administration starting July.
White House press sec.: Tax credits to help with child poverty gap
Alabama is one of a handful of states where kids 14 and older can make their own medical...
Alabama law says kids 14 and older don’t need parent permission to get COVID vaccine