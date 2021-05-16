Advertisement

CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday defended the decision to ease mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, stressing that increasing political pressure had nothing to do with the abrupt shift in guidelines.

“I’m delivering the science as the science is delivered to the medical journals. And it evolved,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on FOX News Sunday. “I deliver it as soon as I can when we have that information available.”

Under the new guidelines released last week, fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing.

However, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks, the agency said. The guidance also still calls for masks in crowded indoor settings including buses, airplanes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

The sudden change sparked praise from those eager to return to pre-pandemic life, particularly those who see the new guidelines as a way to reopen workplaces, schools and other venues that went dark during the pandemic.

Yet concerns have been raised from those who say there’s no easy way for businesses and others to determine who is fully vaccinated and who is not. Instead, many will have to rely on an honor system as many states and communities have already been lifting mask mandates amid improving virus numbers and as more Americans have been shedding face coverings after getting shots.

“I would imagine within a period of just a couple of weeks, you’re going to start to see significant clarification of some of the actually understandable and reasonable questions that people are asking,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the U.S. government’s pandemic response, said on Face the Nation.

The timing of the change has also faced questions. Just days earlier, Walensky had defended the agency’s strict mask guidance in front of a Senate committee where some Republicans on the panel described the CDC’s guidance as “unworkable.”

When pressed about the quick turnaround on the agency’s stance on mask wearing, Walensky said the agency was not giving in to pressure but instead needed time to review evolving science.

“I can tell you it certainly would have been easier if the science had evolved a week earlier and I didn’t have to go to Congress making those statements. But I’m delivering the science as the science is delivered to the medical journals,” she said.

To date more than 156 million Americans, or more than 47% of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 121 million are fully vaccinated.

Walensky cautioned that even with the new guidelines, it was still too early to “declare victory,” but added that she was “cautiously optimistic” about the pandemic.

“We have to remain humble. We’ve had way too many curveballs in this pandemic come to us. But I am really cautiously optimistic that we are in a good place right now, that cases continue to come down,” she said.

But, she added, even though the guidance has changed, “there’s no need for everybody to start ripping off their masks.”

“There is no mandate to take it off. What we’re saying is, now this is safe,” she said. “Work at your own speed, work with your own family and your own businesses to remove them when necessary.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General in Enterprise robbed Sunday morning. Source: Clarke County Hot Topics
Enterprise Dollar General robbed at gunpoint
One person is facing serious injuries after being t-boned by the school bus before it...
UPDATE: 1 person facing serious injuries after school bus crashes into home
Twenty-seven arrests were made Friday as part of a sweeping law enforcement operation in...
Feds arrest 27 in Neshoba Co. narcotics investigation
Arizona's slow-moving election audit continues.
Republican Arizona election official says Trump claim ‘unhinged’
Sgt. Mauldin on BPD officer-involved shooting. Source: WBRC
4 Birmingham officers injured, 2 shot and 2 grazed, suspect killed

Latest News

Winn-Dixie is now allowing fully vaccinated customers and associates to shop and work in its...
Winn-Dixie stores allow fully vaccinated shoppers, employees to go without masks
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges
The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.
Fire crew rescues dog found in deep hole
Families with children will be getting some money from the Biden administration starting July.
White House press sec.: Tax credits to help with child poverty gap
Alabama is one of a handful of states where kids 14 and older can make their own medical...
Alabama law says kids 14 and older don’t need parent permission to get COVID vaccine