Enterprise Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

Dollar General in Enterprise robbed Sunday morning. Source: Clarke County Hot Topics
Dollar General in Enterprise robbed Sunday morning. Source: Clarke County Hot Topics(Gray)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: May. 16, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Dollar General in Enterprise was robbed at gunpoint around 9:53 Sunday morning.

The suspect had a handgun and demanded money from the register. No injuries have been reported.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department confirms the suspect was in a silver Kia with no tags.

The Enterprise Police and Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident and searching for the suspect.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers or the Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-5252.

