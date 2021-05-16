Enterprise Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Dollar General in Enterprise was robbed at gunpoint around 9:53 Sunday morning.

The suspect had a handgun and demanded money from the register. No injuries have been reported.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department confirms the suspect was in a silver Kia with no tags.

The Enterprise Police and Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident and searching for the suspect.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers or the Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-5252.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.