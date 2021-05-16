Honoring the men and women who wear the badge

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - National Police Week wrapped up Friday, honoring officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The brave men and women who wear the badge risk their lives every day to help protect and serve people in their community.

They were honored on a national level. We caught up with Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun who said this is to help reset the officer’s compass and their purpose for why they are serving the community.

“Police week is a time for all of us as a community to reflect on the cost that is associated with this certain occupation. This is a heavyweight for many families who have suffered through the years. We don’t do everything right, but our intentions are to always try to do the thing that is legal, moral, and that will help our community to be better,” said Chief Deputy Calhoun.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, a total of 1,763 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty during the past 10 years, an average of 176 per year. There were 306 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.