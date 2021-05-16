Advertisement

LCSD first graduation ceremony set for Monday

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The graduates of 2021 are eager to have an in-person ceremony to celebrate commencement after spending the school year in virtual learning.

One school district is making that possible for their students this year.

The Lauderdale County School District’s first graduation ceremony for this year will be held on Monday night at West Lauderdale High School.

School officials are saying this is a big deal for the students after last year’s graduates took part in a virtual ceremony. The principal of West Lauderdale High School outlines what the guidelines are for this year’s graduation.

“We are doing eight seats on the field. As far as the stands, those are open to the general public due to some of the restrictions being lifted. We’re not limiting people if you sit in the stands. Each student will receive eight tickets for the family to be able to sit on the field. Any additional family members who want to attend can sit in the stands. We are also planning on live streaming the graduation. The only restriction we have is don’t bring bags. If it’s a diaper bag or camera bag, we can try to make an exception to that. For safety reasons, we are going to search all those to make sure everyone stays safe,” said West Lauderdale High School Principal, Shane Rodgers.

West Lauderdale High School’s graduation will be held on Monday, May 17, at 8 PM on the football field.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General in Enterprise robbed Sunday morning. Source: Clarke County Hot Topics
Enterprise Dollar General robbed at gunpoint
One person is facing serious injuries after being t-boned by the school bus before it...
UPDATE: 1 person facing serious injuries after school bus crashes into home
Twenty-seven arrests were made Friday as part of a sweeping law enforcement operation in...
Feds arrest 27 in Neshoba Co. narcotics investigation
Arizona's slow-moving election audit continues.
Republican Arizona election official says Trump claim ‘unhinged’
Sgt. Mauldin on BPD officer-involved shooting. Source: WBRC
4 Birmingham officers injured, 2 shot and 2 grazed, suspect killed

Latest News

Winn-Dixie is now allowing fully vaccinated customers and associates to shop and work in its...
Winn-Dixie stores allow fully vaccinated shoppers, employees to go without masks
Alabama is one of a handful of states where kids 14 and older can make their own medical...
Alabama law says kids 14 and older don’t need parent permission to get COVID vaccine
7-Day Forecast May 17 - 23
Rain chances return this week, but we won’t get too wet
Rain will make its way back into the area for Monday afternoon.
Scattered storms for Monday
Little Libraries
Little Libraries