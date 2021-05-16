LCSD first graduation ceremony set for Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The graduates of 2021 are eager to have an in-person ceremony to celebrate commencement after spending the school year in virtual learning.

One school district is making that possible for their students this year.

The Lauderdale County School District’s first graduation ceremony for this year will be held on Monday night at West Lauderdale High School.

School officials are saying this is a big deal for the students after last year’s graduates took part in a virtual ceremony. The principal of West Lauderdale High School outlines what the guidelines are for this year’s graduation.

“We are doing eight seats on the field. As far as the stands, those are open to the general public due to some of the restrictions being lifted. We’re not limiting people if you sit in the stands. Each student will receive eight tickets for the family to be able to sit on the field. Any additional family members who want to attend can sit in the stands. We are also planning on live streaming the graduation. The only restriction we have is don’t bring bags. If it’s a diaper bag or camera bag, we can try to make an exception to that. For safety reasons, we are going to search all those to make sure everyone stays safe,” said West Lauderdale High School Principal, Shane Rodgers.

West Lauderdale High School’s graduation will be held on Monday, May 17, at 8 PM on the football field.

