Local law enforcement teach students about gun safety

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department held a gun safety event for children at the Lauderdale County Agriculture Center.

The Lauderdale County 4-H Club learned the importance of following the rules and acting responsibly.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun shared life lessons as well as explained the importance of only calling 911 in emergency situations, like if a crime is occurring or if someone needs medical attention.

“Sometimes as adults, we have a role of telling people about what they should or should not do. The best thing we can do is to teach him to think for themselves. We may not come up with every situation they will be facing, but we can put it into context tempting to find an answer for themselves. While they may fail at times, they will learn from that. It will be an experience they won’t repeat,” Calhoun said.

Organizers said they hoped these lessons would inspire students to do the right thing throughout their adult lives.

