Neshoba Central softball powers past East Central for eighth-straight state championship

Neshoba Central softball's Charmayne Morris scores in the Lady Rockets 5A Championship game(WTOK Sports)
Neshoba Central softball's Charmayne Morris scores in the Lady Rockets 5A Championship game(WTOK Sports)
By Ellie French
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central softball competing for a state championship is as common as Tom Brady playing in the Super Bowl.

On Friday, the Lady Rockets beat East Central 14-2 to win their eighth-straight MHSAA 5A State Championship.

Neshoba Central entered the best-of-three series with an undefeated record, sweeping the Lady Hornets in two games to end the season with a 32-0 record. This is the Lady Rockets’ second perfect season on record after they finished 34-0 back in 2018.

This was the first state championship win under head coach Zach Sanders, who replaced longtime head coach Trae Embry after he left for Holmes Community College.

The Lady Rockets not only swept East Central for the 5A crown, but their other three postseason opponents as well. They beat Center Hill by a combined score of 22-1, Grenada 19-1, Saltillo 29-5 and East Central 21-5.

Neshoba Central ends the season as the No. 1 ranked softball team in the country and are riding a 45-game winning streak that extends back to the end of the 2019 season.

