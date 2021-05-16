Advertisement

Police: Woman kills her 2 kids with meat cleaver in Arizona

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a woman threatened to stab her husband over an argument about money to move to Japan before she allegedly killed their two children with a meat cleaver in a suburban Phoenix apartment.

Tempe police say 40-year-old Yui Inoue remains jailed on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

It was unclear Sunday if Inoue has a lawyer yet.

Police said the woman primarily speaks Japanese and had an interpreter for their interviews.

Authorities say Inoue drove to a police station about 7 a.m. Saturday and told officers she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children.

Police say a 7-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were found dead in the apartment. Their names weren’t immediately released.

