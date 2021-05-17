Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 17, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CARNELIUS D HILL19898025 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JEREMY L TRUSSELL19863817 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT
JULIAN R METTS1989615 BONITA DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI
SHAYILA A SMITH1997HOMELESSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RONALD L THOMPSON19971008 DOGWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
KALEY BRIDGES20001421 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
JAMARKUS KELLY20012700 CHANDLER ST APT 33 MERIDIAN, MSCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
MELISSA M ROSE1985317 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SHEPHANIE CHANDLER19789313 FELLOWSHIP RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING X 3
TRESPASSING X 4
TRISTAN M GOFORTH2001245 MURPHY RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JAMARCO C SUMRALL20023825 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CONSUMPTION OF ALOCOHOLIC BEVERAGE UNDER 21
ZACHARY GEORGE19893527 NORTH SHORE DR TOOMSUBA, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
GREGORY STRIBLING19792207 15TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DREVONTE M ARMOUR19825605 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 14, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 5:06 PM on May 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3200 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:53 PM on May 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 1:14 AM on May 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:57 PM on May 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of Paulding Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:21 PM on May 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 22ndAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:32 PM on May 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 22ndStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

Artist/architect rendering of a new Starbucks and retail center in Meridian
Starbucks coming to Meridian
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
The Alabama House chamber passed the medical marijuana bill Thursday.
UPDATE: Gov. Ivey signs medical marijuana bill
Finally on the road to recovery.
COVID survivor defying the odds
Winn-Dixie is now allowing fully vaccinated customers and associates to shop and work in its...
Winn-Dixie stores allow fully vaccinated shoppers, employees to go without masks

Latest News

Sgt. Mauldin on BPD officer-involved shooting. Source: WBRC
4 Birmingham officers injured, 2 shot and 2 grazed, suspect killed
Dollar General in Enterprise robbed Sunday morning. Source: Clarke County Hot Topics
Enterprise Dollar General robbed at gunpoint
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 14, 2021
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 14, 2021