City of Meridian Arrest Report May 17, 2021
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CARNELIUS D HILL
|1989
|8025 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JEREMY L TRUSSELL
|1986
|3817 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JULIAN R METTS
|1989
|615 BONITA DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|SHAYILA A SMITH
|1997
|HOMELESS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|RONALD L THOMPSON
|1997
|1008 DOGWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|KALEY BRIDGES
|2000
|1421 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
|JAMARKUS KELLY
|2001
|2700 CHANDLER ST APT 33 MERIDIAN, MS
|CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
|MELISSA M ROSE
|1985
|317 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SHEPHANIE CHANDLER
|1978
|9313 FELLOWSHIP RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 3
TRESPASSING X 4
|TRISTAN M GOFORTH
|2001
|245 MURPHY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JAMARCO C SUMRALL
|2002
|3825 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CONSUMPTION OF ALOCOHOLIC BEVERAGE UNDER 21
|ZACHARY GEORGE
|1989
|3527 NORTH SHORE DR TOOMSUBA, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|GREGORY STRIBLING
|1979
|2207 15TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|DREVONTE M ARMOUR
|1982
|5605 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 14, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 5:06 PM on May 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3200 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:53 PM on May 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 1:14 AM on May 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:57 PM on May 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of Paulding Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:21 PM on May 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 22ndAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:32 PM on May 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 22ndStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.