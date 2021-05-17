City of Meridian Arrest Report May 17, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 5:06 PM on May 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3200 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:53 PM on May 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 1:14 AM on May 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:57 PM on May 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of Paulding Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:21 PM on May 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 22ndAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 5:32 PM on May 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 22ndStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.