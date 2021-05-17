First Responders: Deputy Adam Hawkins

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest edition of First Responders, we meet a Lauderdale County deputy who is all about helping the community in every way possible.

Deputy Adam Hawkins talks about personal tragedy, difficulties on the job and why he keeps patrolling every day.

“Wealth isn’t just about what your paycheck looks like. It’s your family, it’s your community, it’s going to bed at night with a smile on your face knowing you changed or saved someone’s life,” Hawkins said.

Deputy Hawkins started his law enforcement career at the Lauderdale County Jail. He’s also worked as an officer in York, MCC and the Meridian Police Department before making his way to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

“Honestly, I enjoy the contact with the people. I enjoy going to the complicated calls that I have to figure out. I learn something new every day,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins’ father and brother were killed in a car accident involving a drunk driver. He said that painful situation lit the spark that led him to become a first responder.

“A drunk driver hit them head-on and killed them. My true desire to want to be in law enforcement came from one of the state troopers that was assigned to the case,” Hawkins explained. “The attention to detail, the professionalism he showed and how he stood by me and my mom every step of the way.”

Interacting with the public is top priority. He knows the impact that trooper had on him during tragedy, so Hawkins works hard to help others in a rough situation.

“One thing I learned was support. There’s support out there willing to help and to do things to help you as much as they can,” Hawkins said. “At the end of the day, it was me getting through it on my own. Now, when I’m dealing with someone who is facing a similar crisis, I can tell them there’s support, but that they’re going to have to work through it. It’s a process and individual for everybody.”

Hawkins has a wife and two children. All of them have been nothing but supportive through his career. He says family time is important, but it’s also important to understand the dangers of the job.

“I have a two and three year old that are my absolute life. Every night, when I put them to bed, I know that when I wake up at 5:15 a.m. and put on this uniform, there’s a chance I’m not going to come home that night,” Hawkins said. “I would say that’s the most difficult part of the job. Getting that mindset to be selfless and to be able to help the community with your feelings aside.”

Hawkins encourages anyone that is curious about law enforcement to put in an application or at least visit the department. He said he will continue in this career field and helping as many people as possible.

