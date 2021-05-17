Inflation rate increase causes concern

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s a growing economic concern when it comes to inflation rates in the United States.

Last week, the government reported a 0.8 percent increase for goods and services for the month of April. This is the highest monthly increase in more than 10 years.

The concern is that Americans will be put in a squeeze where they won’t be able to make the regular purchases necessary for the economy to continue its rebound from the pandemic.

Local financial adviser, Gary James, says this is having an impact on people buying and building homes.

“We have clients that are thinking about building a home and we’re actually advising them to put that home off. Prices per square foot have gone up $20 to $40 in the last year. If you think about that in terms of a 2,000 square foot home, that’s a lot of money,” James explained. “I still think the supply side is the big issue. If you can get enough lumber, copper or steel that will help to alleviate some of the price increases that we’re seeing.”

Fewer people found jobs last month than expected, however there has been a 0.7 percent increase in hourly wages. James says the federal government should be able to combat some of the price hikes through adjusted interest rates. He says this method might not be as effective as it has been in the past.

“When they begin to do that, it puts upward pressure on what a treasury bond pays you. A lot of people use a 10 year treasury bond as a gauge of where rates are going. Historically, that bond would run four to six percent, but now it’s yielded about two,” James said.

