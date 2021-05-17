Advertisement

Pipeline flows, but pump prices increase

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week...
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.(Source: WLOS, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gas is once again flowing to gas stations in the Southeast southeastern gas stations, but it’s coming at a steeper price.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.

It now stands at $3.03 a gallon. Last week, gas prices hit $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014.

GasBuddy points to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown as the culprit for the higher pump prices.

With the pipeline back up and running, energy experts say they expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states.

Colonial shut down last week after a ransomware attack on its system.

On Saturday, the company said its system had returned to “normal operations.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artist/architect rendering of a new Starbucks and retail center in Meridian
Starbucks coming to Meridian
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
The Alabama House chamber passed the medical marijuana bill Thursday.
UPDATE: Gov. Ivey signs medical marijuana bill
Finally on the road to recovery.
COVID survivor defying the odds
Winn-Dixie is now allowing fully vaccinated customers and associates to shop and work in its...
Winn-Dixie stores allow fully vaccinated shoppers, employees to go without masks

Latest News

An interview with Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.
Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $25
An interview with Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan
Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family...
Prosecutor says deputies justified in shooting of Black man
Kimberlé Crenshaw, a critical race theorist professor, is pushing back against some of the...
Politicians attack critical race theory without understanding it, experts say
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 image from video, Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House...
Biden adviser makes personal appeal to young to get shots