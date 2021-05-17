Rain chances return this week, but we won’t get too wet

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We look to see mostly cloudy skies on our Monday with high temperatures climbing into the low-80s. It will be more humid today than compared to what we saw over the weekend. Due to the increasing moisture in the atmosphere, a few showers will be possible this afternoon. Thunder will be possible in spots. Most of us will stay dry. Severe weather and flash flooding are not expected.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight, with a few passing showers mainly north of I-20. On our Tuesday, we look to see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Once again, many of us will get through our Tuesday without seeing a raindrop. High temperatures will continue to warm, with highs in the mid-80s Tuesday through Thursday, and then highs in the upper-80s Friday and Saturday.

Wednesday’s weather will basically be a repeat of Tuesday. Rain chances will go down further as we head into Thursday and Friday, as only isolated showers look possible under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will decrease for the end of the work week as an area of high pressure starts settling in from the east. This will keep us dry and warm this weekend. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on both weekend days. Sunday appears to be the first day this May with most of us reaching the 90 degree mark.

