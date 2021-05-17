Scattered storms for Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clouds are starting to move back into the area, with the thickest of the cloud cover moving in overnight Sunday and early into Monday. The start of Monday is going to be dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will start to move into the area by the afternoon hours. As of Sunday night, those storms are still well west of our area, mainly focused around the ARKLATEX region. Monday isn’t the only day the rainfall will be in the area, the first half of the work week is going to be full of those splash and dash showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will see rainfall, but those that do could see some heavy rain and gusty winds. As we go further into the week, those clouds look to become more scattered in nature and the sunshine will start to return. By Thursday, rain chances start to go down and temperatures start to go up. Temperatures will be closer to average this week with highs in the mid 80′s. The weekend is trending a little drier and warmer with highs near 90 for both days. Lows all week are going to dip down into the mid 60′s.

