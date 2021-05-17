Advertisement

Starbucks coming to Meridian

Artist/architect rendering of a new Starbucks and retail center in Meridian
By Pat Peterson
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A popular, national coffee chain is coming to Meridian.

Starbucks will open a location in the Queen City. The coffee shop will be located off North Frontage Road near Bonita Drive between U-haul and IHOP.

Starbucks will be one of several stores located in the 2.5 acre parcel retail center. The property will be developed by Wealth Hospitality, a Mississippi-based commercial real estate owner and developer. The architect on the project is Canizaro Cawthon Davis.  

“We are excited to announce that we are building a new retail center located in Meridian, MS. Our retail center will feature a Starbucks, complete with a drive though”, said Wealth Hospitality owner Hiren “Chico” Patel.         

In addition to the Starbucks, retail & restaurant space will be available for lease upon completion of construction at the end of 2021

Starbucks will be just one of several stores at a new retail center in Meridian
About Wealth Hospitality Wealth Hospitality, formerly Heritage Hospitality, is a privately owned, Mississippi‐based commercial real estate, development, and management firm.  The company designs, builds, and operates state‐of‐ the‐art hotels with the most renowned brands in the hospitality industry. While Wealth Hospitality’s focus is mainly the hospitality industry, they have developed numerous retail centers in the past and have several assisted living communities and multi‐family complexes in the pipeline. Wealth Hospitality was founded in 2006 by Hiren “Chico” Patel and Bhupender “Bruce” Patel; they currently operate 65+ assets, which employ 900+ associates across the U.S. For additional information, check out Wealth Hospitality’s website linked below: www.wealthhg.com

