The Threefoot Festival was a success!

By Andrew Samet
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was high turnout at this past weekend’s Threefoot Festival.

“We cannot say enough about the organizers, all the artists, everybody involved to make this happen,” said Laura Carmichael, the community development director for the City of Meridian. “It was a team effort.”

Around 6,000 to 7,000 people were estimated to have been at the event.

“Definitely more than we’ve ever seen; always have had good festivals, but this one was just taking it to the next level,” Carmichael said.

City officials say businesses they spoke to had a lot of traffic and had a lot of their things sell out. Non-profits were also showcased at the festival.

“[The festival] was just really good from a tourism standpoint, from a cultural economic development [standpoint], you can’t get any better than this,” Carmichael said. “The people eating in our restaurants, the people shopping locally.”

City officials are looking forward to future Threefoot Festivals.

“Things like this is not the result of one person, it’s a collaborative effort,” Carmichael said. “You know, just to see it all come together and to know that we’re going to be doing more in the future, we look forward to seeing Meridian shine brightly like it did this past weekend.”

There were over 150 vendors at the Threefoot Festival.

