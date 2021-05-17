Winn-Dixie stores allow fully vaccinated shoppers, employees to go without masks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting now, fully vaccinated shoppers and employees can be in Winn-Dixie stores without a mask.

Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, released this statement: “At Southeastern Grocers, we’ve navigated this pandemic with our customers as part of their communities. Safety – for our customers and associates – has been our top priority, and we’ve worked tirelessly to adjust our in-store operations to ensure all customers feel safe while shopping our stores. As we move into this next phase of our pandemic response, we are adjusting our policies to reflect the great progress that’s been made.”

All Southeastern Grocers stores are now allowing fully vaccinated customers and associates to shop and work in its stores without masks (subject to local government restrictions). The company said, in keeping with CDC guidelines, it will continue to require those not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings while in its stores. Southeastern Grocers said it appreciates the “flexibility, patience and respect for other shoppers and our associates shown by our customers over the last year.”

