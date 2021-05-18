Alabama softball hosting NCAA Regional; MSU and Ole Miss make tournament

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket was revealed Sunday night, it was no surprise to see Alabama’s name flash across the screen. The Crimson Tide were fresh off an SEC Tournament Championship win over Florida and were waiting to see what seed they would draw in their 22nd-straight postseason appearance.

ALABAMA

Alabama was awarded the No. 3 overall seed and will host Clemson, Troy and Alabama State this weekend at Rhoads Stadium for the Tuscaloosa Regional. The Tide will face Alabama State on Friday at 5:00 pm.

The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional will match up against the winner of the Lexington Regional, featuring No. 14 Kentucky, Notre Dame, Miami (OH) and Northwestern.

The Tide have an impressive resume heading into postseason play. They’re ranked No. 1 in the RPI heading into the NCAA Tournament and also have the SEC Player of the Year in Bailey Hemphill and Co-SEC Pitcher of the Year in Montana Fouts.

Fouts earned SEC Tournament MVP and set a tournament record with 38 strikeouts, passing the previous mark of 37 set by LSU’s Brittni Sneed.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

The Dawgs are going dancing!

Mississippi State softball earned a bid to this year’s NCAA Tournament and will compete in the Stillwater Regional hosted by No. 5 Oklahoma State.

The Bulldogs begin the postseason on Friday facing Boston University at 3:30 p.m.

The winner of the Stillwater Regional will advance to Super Regionals to face the winner of the Austin Regional, hosted by No. 12 Texas. Also competing in the Austin Regional are Oregon, Texas State and Saint Francis.

After starting off the season 0-13 in SEC play, the Bulldogs ended the regular season winning eight of its last 10 games.

State is making its fourth-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first under second year head coach Samantha Ricketts.

OLE MISS

Ole Miss softball better pack some sunscreen because the Rebels are heading to Tuscon.

The Rebels will compete in the Tuscon Regional hosted by No. 11 Arizona, marking the fifth-consecutive season they have played in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tuscon Regional also includes UMBC (Yes, the school that upset Virgina in 2018′s March Madness) and Villanova. Ole Miss will face Villanova on Friday at 5:00 pm in its opening matchup.

The winner of the Tuscon Regional will face the winner of the Fayetteville Regional hosted by No. 6 Arkansas, who finished the regular season as Co-SEC Champions. The Fayetteville Regional also includes Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan College.

The Rebels capped off the regular season with a 12-12 record in SEC and finished eighth in the conference despite being picked to finish last in the SEC Preseason Coaches Poll.

