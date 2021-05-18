Advertisement

Alligator hunting season starts Aug. 27 in Mississippi

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2021 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season in Mississippi will open at 12 noon Aug. 27 and continue through 12 noon Sept. 6. The application process for the 960 available permits will begin at 10 a.m. June 1 and continue through 10 a.m. June 8.

Applications are accepted on-line at www.mdwfp.com or at any point-of-sale location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are sold. Permits are limited by a random drawing and an electronic application is required. There is a $2.34 electronic processing fee.

Applicants may only apply once in one zone (7 total zones) of their choice. The first drawing will take place June 14 at 12 noon. Winners will be notified by email and will have until 12 noon June 16 to purchase their permit via an electronic link in their winning email notification. Any unpurchased permits from the first drawing will be entered in a second drawing of remaining available applicants. The second drawing will take place June 22 at 12 noon. Winners will be notified by email and will have until 12 noon June 25 to purchase their permit. A credit card or debit card and a valid email address is required to complete the online application and permit purchase.

To be eligible to apply for an alligator hunting permit you must be a resident of Mississippi, at least 16 years of age at the time of application.
Non-residents with a Mississippi Lifetime License are eligible. Applicants must have one of the following licenses to be eligible to apply: a valid Mississippi Sportsman License, All-Game Hunting/Fishing License, Small Game Hunting/Fishing License, Apprentice Sportsman License, Apprentice All Game License, Apprentice Small Game License, Senior Exempt License, Disabled Exempt License, or Lifetime License.

For more information about alligator hunting rules and regulations, visit our the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks’ website or call 601-432-2199.

