Advertisement

Caught on camera: Bus driver slaps student over mask dispute in Colo.

By KKTV staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT CO., Colo (KKTV) - A Colorado school bus driver is facing charges for slapping a child in the face.

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to viewers.

The incident started over an argument about face masks and was caught on camera. The bus driver was charged with misdemeanors including harassment, assault causing injury and child abuse.

A 10-year-old student at Fremont Elementary School says her bus driver hit her because she took her mask down below her nose.

The video from about a month ago shows the bus driver pushes the mask up on the girl’s face. Then the two have a back and forth and the bus driver apparently hits her in the face.

Records show the school district took immediate action by placing the bus driver on paid administrative leave. Following their investigation, they were working to terminate him.

According to the documents, the bus driver resigned before the district could fire him.

Documents stated the girl told her school that she gets sick from wearing masks so she “put her mask down.”

The bus driver, in his own words on an incident report, said he went to the back of the bus where the two girls were arguing about not wearing a mask.

He said he tried to explain and she “just wouldn’t listen, yelling at me and the two girls.”

He went on to say that “out of reaction, I slapped her once.”

According to the termination letter the school district gave the bus driver, the superintendent noted this is the second time the bus driver had physically touched a student out of anger.

The first incident was in August where he grabbed a student by the arm after an argument about wearing a facial covering.

The district said he was given a verbal warning then.

The school district said in a statement, in part, “We believe it is never OK to lay a hand on a child. The driver’s action justified termination of employment, as it goes against district policy and our values.

“We are very saddened by this incident.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies worked together on the investigation.
Drugs valued at $5 million seized
Artist/architect rendering of a new Starbucks and retail center in Meridian
Starbucks coming to Meridian
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 608 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths and...
Coronavirus in Mississippi: Case numbers added after investigations
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 18, 2021
The U.S. investigates a second suspected case of a mystery "syndrome" near the White House.
Mystery illnesses strike near White House

Latest News

Peloton is rolling out a software fix for its recalled treadmills.
Peloton releases software fix for recalled treadmills
Police pull over a man for sleeping behind the wheel of a Tesla that was in autopilot mode.
Bodycam: Tesla driver was asleep while car was going 82 mph, deputy says
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza
Out The Door Wednesday
More showers and storms for Wednesday
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez speaks during a live radio address with first lady Jill...
Navajo Nation surpasses Cherokee to become largest US tribe