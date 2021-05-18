Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 18, 2021

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RICHARD C EDDWARDS JR19947100 OLD HWY 80 W APT E7 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
BRIAN L ROBINSON1991510 53RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
NATALIE L COLE19861712 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
ANTHESIA MOSLEY19964401 40TH AVE APT 135 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT
KINTARUIS CLAY19972222 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:48 PM on May 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Grandview Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

