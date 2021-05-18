City of Meridian Arrest Report May 18, 2021
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RICHARD C EDDWARDS JR
|1994
|7100 OLD HWY 80 W APT E7 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|BRIAN L ROBINSON
|1991
|510 53RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|NATALIE L COLE
|1986
|1712 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|ANTHESIA MOSLEY
|1996
|4401 40TH AVE APT 135 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|KINTARUIS CLAY
|1997
|2222 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:48 PM on May 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Grandview Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.