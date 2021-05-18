Advertisement

Coronavirus in Mississippi: Case numbers added after investigations

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 608 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths and 24 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday. The case number includes 406 cases from August 31, 2020, to May 13, 2021, identified from recent investigations.(KVLY)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 608 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths and 24 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday. MSDH said the case number includes 406 cases from August 31, 2020, to May 13, 2021, identified from recent investigations.

The latest MSDH report shows 865,895 people are fully vaccinated and 1,813,460 doses have been administered in total. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for ages 12-15. Check state and county numbers in the charts below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

