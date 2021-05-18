Crimenet 05_17_21

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Antinieccia Burrage.

Burrage is a 32-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′2″ in height, weighing 175 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted of felony fleeing.

If you know where Burrage can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

