Crimenet 05_17_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Antinieccia Burrage.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Antinieccia Burrage.

Burrage is a 32-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′2″ in height, weighing 175 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted of felony fleeing.

If you know where Burrage can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

