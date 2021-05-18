Culinary Arts Technology program opens new facility

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students in the Culinary Arts Technology program at Meridian Community College have a brand new state-of-art facility.

“[Students will] get to work with specialty ingredients, amazing equipment, and be in a simulation lab, just as if they would inside a catering or culinary kitchen in a restaurant,” said An Howard Hill, the program coordinator and chef instructor for the program.

The new facility is called the Mark Chandler Center for Culinary Arts, named after an instructor who was instrumental to the program.

“We’ve named this facility in [Mark’s] honor. Mark was a longtime instructor here who loved his program, loved his students, loved our community, and it’s a very fitting tribute to name this facility in his honor,” said Dr. Tom Huebner, the president of MCC.

The new facility equips current and future students for all facets of the culinary industry.

“The heart of our program is done in the kitchen lab. Everything is hands-on with the chef instructor, and having this new kitchen lab has equipped us to not only take on more students, but get better, more detailed instructions and better prepare current students,” Hill said.

The new space expands the capabilities of MCC’s culinary program.

“We think it’s just a great testament to Mark’s life, but it’s also a facility that we are very proud of because of what happens here; and the opportunities that students find in this facility, are going to be life changing, so we’re just excited about being able to open the doors to something new.”

