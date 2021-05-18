Drugs valued at $5 million seized

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The largest narcotics investigation Neshoba County has seen in a while involved several law enforcement agencies working together. Over $5 million worth of drugs and 16 were seized.

Thirty-three people were arrested and charged for distributing methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and fentanyl.

Neshoba Sheriff Eric Clark says in street value, $3.5 million of methamphetamine, $500,000 of cocaine, $1 million of marijuana and $6,000 worth of fentanyl was meant to be distributed by the drug trafficking organization.

The majority of the 33 people who were arrested and charged are out on bond. District attorney Steven Kilgore says an additional five suspects still have not been arrested.

“When you hear terms like drug cartels you think, ‘Hey that is somewhere far off,’ Kilgore said. “But this is a list of people that live in our community. They are not people in different states or different countries. They are people that live next door to us. It is people that we went to high school with that we know. That are part of this organized group that distribute drugs around our community.”

I spoke to people in the community. Most say they are not surprised by the massive investigation.

Alderman-at-Large, Leroy Clemons hopes the investigation is a sign for better days.

“Hopefully, that it is going to stem some of these recent shootings that we’ve been having in the community. Sort of just bring some safety and peace of mind to the community again,” Clemons said.

Resident, Stanley Jones says drugs have no place in Neshoba.

“Drugs have never done any good for anybody. There has never been a good outcome to drugs. The use, the selling, or whatever,” Jones said.

Kilgore said he hopes this investigation will drastically decrease the distribution and sale of illegal drugs in the county.

“This marks the end of the investigation period by these agencies. What they are going to do next is compile their case file and it will be large,” Kilgore said. “Then, they’ll bring everything to my office. We will review it and from there, we will present it to a grand jury who we hope will return indictments. Then, we will handle it by a case-by-case basis.”

Kilgore says he believes indictments for every suspect will be returned to his desk by the end of the year.

