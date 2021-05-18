Advertisement

Gov. Reeves doesn’t anticipate mask mandates in K-12 schools in the fall

Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Tate Reeves
By Josh Carter
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves said he doesn’t anticipate any mask mandates in Mississippi schools next fall semester. In March, Reeves lifted the mask mandate in the state but kept the mask requirement in K-12 schools in place. That executive order is set to expire on the last day of the school year.

In an interview with Y’all Politics Tuesday, Reeves was asked if that order would stay in place.

Reeves responded that he does not foresee it lasting, saying, “I do not anticipate there being any mask mandates in K through 12 settings to begin next fall.”

Students have been wearing masks in Mississippi since last August, which allowed many in the state to return to in-person learning. It was announced late Tuesday afternoon that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered all schools in Texas to eliminate their mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies worked together on the investigation.
Drugs valued at $5 million seized
Artist/architect rendering of a new Starbucks and retail center in Meridian
Starbucks coming to Meridian
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 608 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths and...
Coronavirus in Mississippi: Case numbers added after investigations
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 18, 2021
The U.S. investigates a second suspected case of a mystery "syndrome" near the White House.
Mystery illnesses strike near White House

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann released a statement Tuesday saying he supports restoring the ballot...
Hosemann: ‘Senate will be ready’ if governor calls special legislative session
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
The Mississippi Supreme Court has overturned Initiative 65, the state’s medical marijuana...
Miss. Supreme Court sides with Madison mayor, reversing Initiative 65
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a number of bills into law this week.
Ivey signs wine delivery, education support, daylight saving time bills into law