Gov. Reeves doesn’t anticipate mask mandates in K-12 schools in the fall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves said he doesn’t anticipate any mask mandates in Mississippi schools next fall semester. In March, Reeves lifted the mask mandate in the state but kept the mask requirement in K-12 schools in place. That executive order is set to expire on the last day of the school year.

In an interview with Y’all Politics Tuesday, Reeves was asked if that order would stay in place.

Reeves responded that he does not foresee it lasting, saying, “I do not anticipate there being any mask mandates in K through 12 settings to begin next fall.”

Students have been wearing masks in Mississippi since last August, which allowed many in the state to return to in-person learning. It was announced late Tuesday afternoon that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered all schools in Texas to eliminate their mask mandate.

