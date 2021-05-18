Hosemann: ‘Senate will be ready’ if governor calls special legislative session

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann released a statement Tuesday saying he supports restoring the ballot initiative process and establishing a medical marijuana program in Mississippi. The statement comes after the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Friday that the citizen ballot initiative process that got a medical marijuana initiative on the ballot was unconstitutional.

Initiative 65 was approved by almost 74% of voters in the November general election.

After its passage, Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler challenged the initiative process, arguing it was unconstitutional.

The court found that the state’s ballot initiative process, which was written when Mississippi had five congressional districts, no longer functioned after the state lost a congressional district following the 2000 Census. The law requires that no more than one-fifth of the total petition signatures come from any one congressional district, which is impossible with only four districts.

The Supreme Court’s ruling also affected pending petitions and, potentially, other laws that were passed through the same initiative process. On Monday, House Speaker Philip Gunn issued a statement supporting the calling of a special session to address the initiative process.



Gov. Tate Reeves told WLBT that he was not ruling out a special session.



You can read Hosemann’s full statement below:

“Citizen-driven ballot initiatives are an important part of policy-making, and I support reenacting the ballot initiative process. I also support a medical marijuana program, as evidenced by the Senate twice passing back-stop legislation which did not survive in the House. We are in the process of talking to senators about the Supreme Court ruling as it relates to both issues and how to proceed. If the governor chooses to call the legislature back into special session, the Senate will be ready. Because special sessions are expensive, my preference is to approach this situation in an organized fashion so when we do return we can minimize costs to taxpayers.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.