Advertisement

Kia recalls vehicles a 2nd time; owners should park them outside

The company logo stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership Sunday,...
The company logo stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Centennial, Colo. Kia is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires.

The automaker also is telling owners to park them outdoors and away from structures because fires could happen when the engines aren’t running.

The recall covers certain Optima sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015.

The same vehicles were recalled last year because brake fluid can leak into a control computer, causing an electrical short.

This time dealers will install a new fuse, inspect the computers, and replace them if needed.

Owners will get recall notification letters starting July 2.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies worked together on the investigation.
Drugs valued at $5 million seized
Artist/architect rendering of a new Starbucks and retail center in Meridian
Starbucks coming to Meridian
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 608 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths and...
Coronavirus in Mississippi: Case numbers added after investigations
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 18, 2021
The U.S. investigates a second suspected case of a mystery "syndrome" near the White House.
Mystery illnesses strike near White House

Latest News

Peloton is rolling out a software fix for its recalled treadmills.
Peloton releases software fix for recalled treadmills
Police pull over a man for sleeping behind the wheel of a Tesla that was in autopilot mode.
Bodycam: Tesla driver was asleep while car was going 82 mph, deputy says
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza
Out The Door Wednesday
More showers and storms for Wednesday
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez speaks during a live radio address with first lady Jill...
Navajo Nation surpasses Cherokee to become largest US tribe