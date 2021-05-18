Advertisement

M Braves lift face covering requirement at Trustmark Park

Face coverings are not required anymore for games at Trustmark Park.
Face coverings are not required anymore for games at Trustmark Park.(WLBT)
By WLBT Digital
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves are following the recommendation of Major League Baseball and lifting the requirement for face coverings at minor league ballparks. Face coverings are not required anymore for games at Trustmark Park.

The Mississippi Braves also announced that seating in the buffer zone at Trustmark Park would be available during the homestand that begins Tuesday night against Chattanooga.

Ballparks around the country had marked the first row of seats around the field and two rows of seats around the dugout as a buffer zone. Those seats will now be open at Trustmark Park.

See all COVID-19 and stadium guidelines here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies worked together on the investigation.
Drugs valued at $5 million seized
Artist/architect rendering of a new Starbucks and retail center in Meridian
Starbucks coming to Meridian
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 608 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths and...
Coronavirus in Mississippi: Case numbers added after investigations
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 18, 2021
The U.S. investigates a second suspected case of a mystery "syndrome" near the White House.
Mystery illnesses strike near White House

Latest News

MCC golf sign
MCC golf looks to finish off season strong at NJCAA Nationals
Clarkdale Bulldogs prepare for 3A South State series vs Magee
The 2021 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season in Mississippi will open at 12 noon Aug. 27 and...
Alligator hunting season starts Aug. 27 in Mississippi
Alabama softball celebrates its 2021 SEC Tournament Championship after a 4-0 win over Florida
Alabama softball hosting NCAA Regional; MSU and Ole Miss make tournament