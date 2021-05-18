M Braves lift face covering requirement at Trustmark Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves are following the recommendation of Major League Baseball and lifting the requirement for face coverings at minor league ballparks. Face coverings are not required anymore for games at Trustmark Park.

The Mississippi Braves also announced that seating in the buffer zone at Trustmark Park would be available during the homestand that begins Tuesday night against Chattanooga.

Ballparks around the country had marked the first row of seats around the field and two rows of seats around the dugout as a buffer zone. Those seats will now be open at Trustmark Park.

See all COVID-19 and stadium guidelines here.

