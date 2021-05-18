Funeral services for Mrs. Bettie Jean Howard will begin at 12 O’clock noon, Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Glenn Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Howard, 88, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Bedford Care Center of Marion.

Mrs. Bettie was a beautician for Golden Sunset and Queen City Nursing Centers in Meridian. She loved her children and grandchildren most of all. She was a die-hard Elvis and Country Music fan; she also loved cats and dogs. In her spare time, she enjoyed boating at Dalewood with her family.

Mrs. Bettie is survived by her children, Leo Howard, Jr. (Lynn), Sharon Eakes (Ivea), Robert E. Howard (Becky), Stevie Howard, Karen McPherson (Gary), and Marilyn Barnett. Grandchildren Lindsey Patrick, Emily Romero, Ashley Eakes, Cody Eakes, Brandi McDonald, Colby Howard, Makayla Howard, Christie Chatterton, Adam McPherson, Kimberly McPherson-Wagner, Michael Barnett, Tyler Barnett, and Ben Barnett and 15 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Bettie is preceded in death by her husband Leo Howard, Sr.; parents, Robert E. Moree and Minnie Moree; and her beloved Aunts, Ida Moree and Mullie Moree.

Pallbearers will Leo Howard, Jr., Robert E. Howard, Adam McPherson, Cody Eakes, Ben Barnett, and Colby Howard.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Howard family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721