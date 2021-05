Graveside services for Ms. Lula Bell Thedford will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Porterville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Thedford, 77, of Kemper County, who died Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center, Meridian. Viewing: None.

