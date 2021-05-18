Advertisement

Plans for Meridian’s Memorial Day observance announced

The Lauderdale County Memorial Day/Veterans Day Planning Committee has announced its plans for the 2021 Memorial Day program, set for 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Doughboy Monument downtown.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Memorial Day/Veterans Day Planning Committee has announced its plans for the 2021 Memorial Day program set for 10 a.m. Monday, May 31.

The ceremony will take place at the Doughboy Monument, located at 6th Street and 23rd Avenue in downtown Meridian. Chairs will be provided. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the third floor of Meridian City Hall.

The master of ceremonies will be retired Capt. Ken Storms, USN (Ret.). The featured speaker is Capt. Bert Zeller, USNR (Ret). A roll call of all the men from Lauderdale County, from the first to die in World War I to the most recent casualty in Operation Iraqi Freedom, will be read in a tribute prior to the Laying of the Wreaths and a Twenty One Gun Salute rendered by the Meridian Police Department Honor Guard.

Others assisting in the ceremony will be Danny Bishop, Bro. Wayne Hunt, Algie Davis, Leroy Morse, Danny Smith and Jessica Shirley, along with Bill Ross and the other pilots of the L-17 Formation Team.

