Scattered showers and storms gradually diminish this week

(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s some shifting going on with our forecast as we start a new week. That shifting may trend toward drier and much warmer days late this week and this weekend.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers and thunderstorms possible before midnight. Storms can be heavy where they occur, but we won’t all get rained on. Our low temperature by morning will be near 63 degrees. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy. The high temperature will be near 81 degrees.

Spotty-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible each afternoon, but they will become fewer day by day. Not everyone will get rain, but we are all fair game for those showers or thunderstorms. If one of those thunderstorms finds you, they can be heavy. It’s almost a summer-like pattern.

By Friday, the best we can hope for is a stray shower or thunderstorm, then this weekend will be dry. We could break into the lower 90s for the first time this year by Sunday, and it’s even more likely by Monday. That’s right on track for the first 90-degree day of the season. The mean first 90-degree day happens around May 16. The earliest 90-degree day on record was in 1929 when we broke 90 degrees on March 24. The mean last 90-degree day is September 26, but it has happened as late as October 31.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

