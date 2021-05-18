Showers and storms possible this afternoon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! A batch of showers is pushing through our area this morning. That area of rain should be out of here by 9 a.m. We look to see scattered showers and storms re-developing this afternoon thanks to daytime heating. Not everyone is going to see that rainfall, but it will be out there. High temperatures today will climb into the low-to-mid-80s. Rain and storms will taper off after sunset.

We will once again see a chance of scattered showers and storms on Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Rain chances will stick around for Thursday, but those chances will be diminishing. By Friday, we will be mostly dry, with the exception of a pop-up shower or storm mainly west of Highway-15. We look to be dry for the weekend, with high temperatures likely climbing into the 90s by Sunday!

