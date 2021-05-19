A vintage Greyhound Bus visits a Freedom Rides site in Alabama

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A reminder of Alabama’s role in the fight for civil rights visited a small town on the state’s northern border this week. A restored vintage Greyhound bus, which is the same model that was used in the Freedom Rides, stopped in Ardmore and Limestone County.

Freedom Riders were groups of Black and White activists who traveled through the south fighting for desegregation in bus terminals in the 1960s. It has been 60 years since the first group left Washington, D.C., for New Orleans in 1961.

“But we also hope that as they reflect back on the courage of those folks, that they will also be inspired to carry on that legacy in that new generation,” said Dorothy Walker, director of the Freedom Rides Museum.

The late-U.S. Rep. John Lewis was on one of the buses that was attacked by a mob in Birmingham. The bus that visited Ardmore belongs to the Freedom Rides Museum in Montgomery.

