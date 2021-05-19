Advertisement

A vintage Greyhound Bus visits a Freedom Rides site in Alabama

A restored vintage Greyhound bus belonging to the Freedom Rides Museum in Montgomery stopped in...
A restored vintage Greyhound bus belonging to the Freedom Rides Museum in Montgomery stopped in north Alabama this week.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A reminder of Alabama’s role in the fight for civil rights visited a small town on the state’s northern border this week. A restored vintage Greyhound bus, which is the same model that was used in the Freedom Rides, stopped in Ardmore and Limestone County.

Freedom Riders were groups of Black and White activists who traveled through the south fighting for desegregation in bus terminals in the 1960s. It has been 60 years since the first group left Washington, D.C., for New Orleans in 1961.

“But we also hope that as they reflect back on the courage of those folks, that they will also be inspired to carry on that legacy in that new generation,” said Dorothy Walker, director of the Freedom Rides Museum.

The late-U.S. Rep. John Lewis was on one of the buses that was attacked by a mob in Birmingham. The bus that visited Ardmore belongs to the Freedom Rides Museum in Montgomery.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies worked together on the investigation.
Drugs valued at $5 million seized
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Drug Task Force assisted in the...
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 608 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths and...
Coronavirus in Mississippi: Case numbers added after investigations
Artist/architect rendering of a new Starbucks and retail center in Meridian
Starbucks coming to Meridian
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 18, 2021

Latest News

Graduates: Life after high school
Graduates: Life after high school
Marion PD donates scholarship to graduate
Marion PD donates scholarship to graduate
Firefighters were called around 11:16 a-m on May 4th about a fire at the North Hills Street...
North Hills St. Taco Bell closed due to fire
The Marion Police Department Foundation has been traveling to all the high schools in the...
Marion PD donates scholarship to graduate
MSU-Meridian partnering with MCC to offer new degree emphasis
MSU-Meridian partnering with MCC to offer new degree emphasis