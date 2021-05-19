Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stolen SUV crashes, flips on South Florida interstate

By WPLG staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WPLG) – Video from a news helicopter captures the moment the driver of a stolen SUV loses control and crashes into a guardrail before rolling over during a police chase.

“I was on the way down to work in Miami Shores when I was hit by a car,” said Sharon Glueck, whose Honda CR-V was clipped by an Infiniti QX60 on Interstate 95.

State troopers said five juveniles were in the stolen vehicle that hit her.

“I spun around and next thing I know … I was next to a police car and they had their guns drawn,” Glueck said. “I saw one teenager and they told me to move and get out of the car and get away from the scene.”

According to state troopers, all five suspects were handcuffed and taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Only one remained hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We were extremely lucky that there were no more injuries,” said Lt. Yanko Reyes with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic was backed up for hours during Wednesday morning rush hour as law enforcement investigated.

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the burglary and attempted theft of a car.

Copyright 2021 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies worked together on the investigation.
Drugs valued at $5 million seized
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Drug Task Force assisted in the...
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 608 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths and...
Coronavirus in Mississippi: Case numbers added after investigations
Artist/architect rendering of a new Starbucks and retail center in Meridian
Starbucks coming to Meridian
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 18, 2021

Latest News

Graduates: Life after high school
Graduates: Life after high school
Marion PD donates scholarship to graduate
Marion PD donates scholarship to graduate
The woman was tackled to the ground, reportedly suffering a broken arm and dislocated shoulder,...
Ex-officers face charges in arrest of woman with dementia
Firefighters were called around 11:16 a-m on May 4th about a fire at the North Hills Street...
North Hills St. Taco Bell closed due to fire
The Marion Police Department Foundation has been traveling to all the high schools in the...
Marion PD donates scholarship to graduate