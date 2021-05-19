City council approves Threefoot Hotel sidewalk project funding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council approved a landscaping and sidewalk reimbursement for the Threefoot Hotel in Downtown Meridian, at their May 18th meeting.

There was an agreement originally made with the hotel developer that the city would help with a sidewalk, landscaping, and lighting project for the outside of the hotel. However, that project paused because the city needed a firm estimate and site plans to present to the board.

The board debated the contract details and agreed on reimbursing the developer. The sidewalk project is estimated to cost up to $300,000.

Community Development Director, Laura Carmichael said there were also infrastructure updates around the hotel that needed to happen to move forward on this part of the project.

“As far as the transformer that was placed, there’s going to be some generators that are placed in the back of the property. So, all that had to be in place before you could really determine and then before we could actually get the site plan that was needed for the project. We’re just excited we’re in the final stages and the council was gracious enough to approve it and we just look forward to that grand opening of that beautiful hotel,” said Carmichael.

The sidewalk project will begin in the upcoming weeks and will take 4-6 weeks to complete. The Threefoot Hotel is set to open this fall.

