City of Meridian Arrest Report May 19, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:04 AM on May 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of 49th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:17 AM on May 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:23 AM on May 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 22nd Avenue Heights. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:20 AM on May 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of 69thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.