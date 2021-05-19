Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 19, 2021

Daily Docket
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CHARLES HILLMAN19783908 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LISA M TOWNSEND1984322 KIRKLAND AVE QUITMAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
OLIVIA CARAWAY19996745 VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:04 AM on May 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of 49th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:17 AM on May 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:23 AM on May 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 22nd Avenue Heights. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:20 AM on May 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of 69thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

