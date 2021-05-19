COVID-19 in Mississippi: 257 new cases reported Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 257 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death and 27 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The latest MSDH report shows 869,627 people are fully vaccinated and 1,821,475 doses have been administered in total. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for ages 12-15. Check state and county numbers in the charts below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

