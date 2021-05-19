Advertisement

Fallen officers remembered at state memorial wall

Officers who have died in the line of duty since 1898 were remembered in a ceremony Tuesday.
Officers who have died in the line of duty since 1898 were remembered in a ceremony Tuesday.(WLBT)
By WLBT Digital
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain Tuesday night didn’t keep family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers from honoring Mississippi’s fallen officers in a candlelight vigil. The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police hosted the event at the Fallen Officers Memorial Wall in Jackson.

All officers who’ve died in the line of duty, going back to 1898, were recognized in a ceremony that included candles, a motorcycle demonstration and roses.

Wilma Simpson-McMillan’s daughter was a Philadelphia police officer who died in 2018, when she was only 24. Officer Leann Simpson died in a car crash while responding to check on the welfare of a sheriff’s deputy who was not responding to calls from communications officers.

“So, when I placed that rose under her name, it gives me great pride to know that she did a lot for our nation, for our state and for our tribe,” said Simpson-McMillan, a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal and Attorney General Lynn Fitch were among those speaking at the service, which also featured the choir from New Jerusalem Church.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies worked together on the investigation.
Drugs valued at $5 million seized
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Drug Task Force assisted in the...
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 608 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths and...
Coronavirus in Mississippi: Case numbers added after investigations
Artist/architect rendering of a new Starbucks and retail center in Meridian
Starbucks coming to Meridian
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 18, 2021

Latest News

Graduates: Life after high school
Graduates: Life after high school
Marion PD donates scholarship to graduate
Marion PD donates scholarship to graduate
Firefighters were called around 11:16 a-m on May 4th about a fire at the North Hills Street...
North Hills St. Taco Bell closed due to fire
The Marion Police Department Foundation has been traveling to all the high schools in the...
Marion PD donates scholarship to graduate
MSU-Meridian partnering with MCC to offer new degree emphasis
MSU-Meridian partnering with MCC to offer new degree emphasis