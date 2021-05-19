Fallen officers remembered at state memorial wall

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain Tuesday night didn’t keep family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers from honoring Mississippi’s fallen officers in a candlelight vigil. The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police hosted the event at the Fallen Officers Memorial Wall in Jackson.

All officers who’ve died in the line of duty, going back to 1898, were recognized in a ceremony that included candles, a motorcycle demonstration and roses.

Wilma Simpson-McMillan’s daughter was a Philadelphia police officer who died in 2018, when she was only 24. Officer Leann Simpson died in a car crash while responding to check on the welfare of a sheriff’s deputy who was not responding to calls from communications officers.

“So, when I placed that rose under her name, it gives me great pride to know that she did a lot for our nation, for our state and for our tribe,” said Simpson-McMillan, a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal and Attorney General Lynn Fitch were among those speaking at the service, which also featured the choir from New Jerusalem Church.

