Graduates: Life after high school

By Janae' Hancock
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The class of 2021 will soon move on to their post-graduation journeys.

Despite challenging times, many students are eager to go to college.
Valedictorian for Meridian High School, Bijen Patel, said he’s excited to walk across the graduation stage.
“I’m ecstatic. I am excited. I finally get to graduate,” Patel said.
From a shift in their school year due to coronavirus pandemic, the salutatorian for Meridian High, Marisol Garcia, said she is ready for the next change in her life.
I think COVID with happening to us, it’s opened up a lot of opportunities to grow and help us know that just because we’re out there doesn’t mean, ‘Oh, it’s going to be easy,’” Garcia said. “It’s going to be hard. "
Valedictorian for Northeast High School, Veshal Konnar says the COVID-19 pandemic better prepared him for life after high school.
“I feel like the school district and the school system has prepared us well,” Konnar said. “They’ve equipped us with what we need to take the next step.”
For Madison Moore, a Northeast student, the next step is walking across the stage.
“I’m excited and it’s just bittersweet to be able to do it with my best friends that I’ve gone to school with for a long time,” Moore said.
All the students Newscenter 11 spoke to plan to attend college.
Ben Bryan, a graduate at Lamar High School, will soon make his way to the University of Mississippi.
“I’m kind of looking forward to it.” Bryan said, “I’m talking to a lot of people who are at Ole Miss already. They say everything is going good right now. So, I am excited to get up there.”

