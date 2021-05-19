Advertisement

Heat builds as we dry out

Warmer temperatures are on the way as we dry out.
Warmer temperatures are on the way as we dry out.(WTOK)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A drying trend will be accompanied by warming through this weekend and into next week.

A couple of showers are possible this evening, but tonight will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy. The night will be muggy, too. We’ll cool to the upper 60s by midnight. Our low temperature by morning will be near 65 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for one or two stray showers or thunderstorms. The high temperature will be near 85 degrees.

The warmth will build, and we will likely warm into the 90s this weekend. Our last 90-degree reading was more than seven months ago on October 10. It is mid-May, which is about the time when we start to get into the 90s for temperatures.

The chance for rain will slowly start to ease back into our forecast next Tuesday and Wednesday. Even then, it’s a small chance for a couple of stray showers or thunderstorms.

