Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday for City of Meridian residents

After missing out due to COVID last year, Household Hazardous Waste Day returns to Meridian this weekend.

It’s a day that allows city residents to bring in items for disposal that shouldn’t go in the regular trash collections. Items that will be accepted include: aerosol cans, paint thinners, antifreeze, used oil, tires, paints, batteries and cell phones.

“It’s an opportunity for the residents to be able to clean out their garages and get a lot of hazardous material that was left behind,” said Shandrick Glass, Contract Compliance Director for the City of Meridian Public Works Department. “With them having those particular items sitting around, kids could get in them as well as animals, vagrants and anything of that particular type situation.”

City of Meridian residents only can drop off items this Saturday from 8:00 - 2:00 at the Public Works Complex on 27th Avenue and the North Hills Shopping Center on 35th Avenue.

