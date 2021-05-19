Advertisement

Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday for City of Meridian residents

Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After missing out due to COVID last year, Household Hazardous Waste Day returns to Meridian this weekend.

It’s a day that allows city residents to bring in items for disposal that shouldn’t go in the regular trash collections. Items that will be accepted include: aerosol cans, paint thinners, antifreeze, used oil, tires, paints, batteries and cell phones.

“It’s an opportunity for the residents to be able to clean out their garages and get a lot of hazardous material that was left behind,” said Shandrick Glass, Contract Compliance Director for the City of Meridian Public Works Department. “With them having those particular items sitting around, kids could get in them as well as animals, vagrants and anything of that particular type situation.”

City of Meridian residents only can drop off items this Saturday from 8:00 - 2:00 at the Public Works Complex on 27th Avenue and the North Hills Shopping Center on 35th Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies worked together on the investigation.
Drugs valued at $5 million seized
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Drug Task Force assisted in the...
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 608 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths and...
Coronavirus in Mississippi: Case numbers added after investigations
Artist/architect rendering of a new Starbucks and retail center in Meridian
Starbucks coming to Meridian
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 18, 2021

Latest News

Graduates: Life after high school
Graduates: Life after high school
Marion PD donates scholarship to graduate
Marion PD donates scholarship to graduate
Firefighters were called around 11:16 a-m on May 4th about a fire at the North Hills Street...
North Hills St. Taco Bell closed due to fire
The Marion Police Department Foundation has been traveling to all the high schools in the...
Marion PD donates scholarship to graduate
MSU-Meridian partnering with MCC to offer new degree emphasis
MSU-Meridian partnering with MCC to offer new degree emphasis