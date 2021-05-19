Advertisement

MCC golf looks to finish off season strong at NJCAA Nationals

By Ellie French
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WTOK) - After finishing second in the NJCAA District Tournament, Meridian Community College golf punched its ticket to the National Tournament.

The Eagles are one of 19 teams competing in this week’s Nationals taking place at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana. The team had three weeks to prepare for the tournament after finishing up district play, and head coach Ronnie Key feels confident the team is ready to compete on the biggest stage.

”I think we’re gonna go up there and play well,” Coach Key said. “We’ve got a good team, great kids and I think we’re gonna be prepared. I think these guys will show what they can do.”

Freshman Diego Leslie, who finished with the best individual score in the District Tournament after a three man playoff, said making it to Nationals as a team makes the experience even better.

“Our goal was to make it as a team. That makes me more happy than anything else because I wouldn’t want to go just representing myself,” Leslie said. “I want to represent the college and go with all my friends and enjoy it with them.”

Sophomore Ethan Dyess, who was named MACCC player of the year, shared how the program

“Nationals is the biggest stage we’re gonna play in so obviously we want to play well,” Dyess said. “It’s ‘embaressing’ when you don’t play well on a stage like that. That’s a big factor that plays into it for sure.”

